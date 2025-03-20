Pope Francis stops using oxygen mask, Vatican says

During the day he has relied on a cannula - a plastic tube tucked into his nostrils - to deliver high-flow oxygen, which doctors are now reducing.



Until this week, Francis had worn an oxygen mask, but on Tuesday the Vatican said he had managed without one for the first time.



In a sign of the progress the pope has made over the past week, the Vatican's press office said the next medical bulletin would likely not come before Monday.



For most of the pope's hospital stay, including critical stages, the Vatican was publishing daily bulletins on the health of Francis, who had part of one lung removed as a young man.



The pope's illness and long spell in hospital has raised questions over who might lead the busy schedule of religious events leading up to Easter, the holiest period in the Christian calendar.



The Vatican's press office on Wednesday said that no definite decisions had been taken yet in that regard.