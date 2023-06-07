Pope Francis to undergo operation for painful hernia on Wednesday

ROME: Pope Francis will undergo an operation for a painful abdominal hernia on Wednesday (Jun 7), reviving concerns over the 86-year-old's increasingly fragile health.

Francis was admitted mid-morning to the Gemelli hospital in Rome, where he is expected to stay for several days.

The 86-year-old, who underwent colon surgery in 2021, is suffering from a hernia which is "causing recurrent, painful and worsening" symptoms, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a statement.

Francis looked in good spirits as he led his weekly general audience at the Vatican, before leaving for the hospital in his white Fiat 500, which was escorted through Rome by police cars with their sirens blaring.

"In the early afternoon he will undergo a laparotomy and abdominal wall surgery ... under general anaesthesia," Bruni said.

A laparotomy is a surgical incision into the abdominal cavity.

The Vatican said Pope Francis was suffering from a laparocele, which is a hernia that can form over a scar from a previous surgery.

"The stay at the health facility will last several days to allow the normal post-operative course and full functional recovery," the Vatican said.

Francis retains all his powers as pontiff even while unconscious.

"VATICAN 3"

The pope had briefly visited the Gemelli on Tuesday for what the Vatican said were "clinical tests".

The Gemelli hospital is the favoured choice of pontiffs to the point of being dubbed "Vatican 3" by Pope John Paul II, who was treated nine times at Gemelli and spent a total of 153 days there.

Francis, who has been the leader of the world's 1.3 billion Catholics for a decade, has suffered increasing health issues over the past year.