Vatican says Pope Francis cause of death: stroke, cardiac 'collapse'

"BEACON OF COMPASSION"

Francis, born Jorge Bergoglio, was the first Jesuit to lead the Catholic world and the first from the Americas.



He took over after Benedict XVI became the first pontiff since the Middle Ages to step down - and cut a sharply different figure from the German theologian.

A football-loving former archbishop of Buenos Aires who was often happiest among his flock, Francis sought to forge a more open and compassionate Church.



He strongly defended social justice and the rights of migrants, and repeatedly called for action against climate change.