Pope Francis marks week in hospital amid questions over future

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis marked a week in hospital with pneumonia on Friday (Feb 21), as speculation grew over the 88-year-old's ability to continue leading the Catholic Church.

Pope Francis, admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital with breathing difficulties, has slightly improved over the past couple of days despite pneumonia in both lungs, according to the Vatican.

"The night went well. This morning Pope Francis got up and had breakfast," it said in a regular morning briefing on Friday, adding that the next update would come earlier than usual, at around 5.30pm local time.

But that has not dampened questions over the future of a leader with a punishing domestic and international schedule who has been increasingly plagued by health issues in recent years.

Pope Francis has disappeared from public view since his admittance to a special papal suite on the 10th floor of the Gemelli.

The Vatican said he is cheerful and has been alternating rest with reading, but has yet to publish the standard photographs of him in hospital that have marked his previous stays, fuelling rumours.

"BAD LUCK!"

"I know that some out there say my time has come, they are always bringing me bad luck!" Pope Francis is reported by Italian media to have quipped to Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni when she visited him on Thursday.

The Argentine is no stranger to the plotting and scheming his health woes inevitably prompt among those keen to get their man in as the next pope.

After undergoing colon surgery in 2021, he joked to a group of Jesuits that "I'm still alive. Even though some wanted me dead".

"They were preparing the conclave", he said, in reference to the meeting of cardinals to elect a new pope after a death or resignation.

Pope Francis - who had part of one of his lungs removed as a young man, making him more prone to respiratory diseases - has undergone hernia as well as colon surgery in the past four years.

He is overweight and suffers constant hip and knee pain, which forces him to use a wheelchair most of the time.