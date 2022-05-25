Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Pope 'heartbroken' over Texas shooting, condemns arms trade
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Pope 'heartbroken' over Texas shooting, condemns arms trade

Pope 'heartbroken' over Texas shooting, condemns arms trade
File photo of Pope Francis. (Photo: AFP/Vincenzo PINTO)
25 May 2022 05:00PM (Updated: 25 May 2022 05:01PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis on Wednesday said he was "heartbroken" over the school shooting in Texas which left at least 19 children and two teachers dead, and condemned the arms trade.
 
"I am left heartbroken by the massacre in the elementary school in Texas. I pray for the children, for the adults killed and for their families," the Argentine pontiff said after his weekly general audience.
 
"It is time to say enough to indiscriminate arms trafficking. Let us all commit to ensuring such tragedies can no longer take place."
 
The attack in Uvalde, a small community about an hour from the Mexican border, was the deadliest US school shooting in years, and the latest in a spree of bloody gun violence across America.
 
More than a dozen children were also wounded in the attack at the school, which teaches more than 500, mostly Hispanic and economically disadvantaged students.

 

Related:

Source: AFP/nh

Related Topics

Texas shooting

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us