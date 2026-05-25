Pope Leo urges world to 'slow down' on AI in fervent first manifesto

VATICAN CITY: Pope Leo urged governments to slow down the development of AI systems in his first major document, released on Monday (May 25), warning that they spread misinformation, prioritise conflict and risk leading the world down a path of unending war.

The pontiff, who has adopted a more forceful tone in recent months and has drawn the ire of US President Donald Trump after criticising the Iran war, made a range of impassioned appeals to world leaders in the lengthy text, known as an encyclical.

The first US pope called for ownership of AI data not to be left solely in private hands, for policymakers to protect the rights of workers and keep children safe from the technology, and urged the cooling of competition between AI companies.

"What is needed is a more active political involvement that is capable of slowing things down when everything is accelerating," said Pope Leo in the text, entitled "Magnifica Humanitas" (Magnificent Humanity).

The pope called for "robust legal frameworks, independent oversight, informed users and a political system that does not abdicate its responsibility".

Encyclicals are ​one of the highest forms of teaching from a pontiff to the Church's 1.4 billion members.

Monday’s highly anticipated, nearly 43,000-word text has been in the works since Pope Leo’s election a little more than a year ago.