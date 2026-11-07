Pope Leo begins South America tour in 'fairly good shape'

Pope Leo XIV on Friday (Nov 6) defended universal healthcare after undergoing surgery for lung cancer as he began a 12-day tour of South America in "fairly good shape".

His sixth international tour takes him to the continent that helped shape his priesthood, just three weeks after being operated for a tumour on his right lung.

The 71-year-old pontiff will visit Uruguay, Argentina and Peru on one of the most intense papal trips in decades, meeting political leaders, prisoners, the poor, as well as old friends.

Thousands of people, some waving yellow-and-white Vatican flags, lined the seafront of Uruguay's capital Montevideo to greet him as he waved from a custom-made popemobile.

But the crowds were relatively sparse in Latin America's most secular country compared with Pope Leo's recent visits to France and Spain.

Speaking in a half-empty Plaza Independencia, after being welcomed by left-wing President Yamandu Orsi, the pope lamented Uruguay's high suicide rates - among the highest in the world - and appealed for healthcare to be "accessible to everyone."

He said the care he received after his lung cancer diagnosis made him think of the "many men and women who lack the means to obtain a timely diagnosis" or receive treatment.