On Easter, Pope Leo urges world leaders to end wars, renounce conquest

VATICAN CITY: Pope Leo urged global leaders in his Easter message on Sunday (Apr 5) to end the conflicts raging across the world and abandon any schemes for power, conquest or domination.

The pope, who has emerged as an outspoken critic of the Iran war, lamented in a special message to the thousands gathered in St Peter's Square that people "are growing accustomed to violence, resigning ourselves to it, and becoming indifferent".

"Let those who have weapons lay them down!" the first US pope exhorted. "Let those who have the power to unleash wars choose peace!"

Pope Leo did not mention any specific conflicts in the message, known as the "Urbi et Orbi" (to the city and the world) blessing. It was unusually brief and direct.

The pope said that the story of Easter, when the Bible says Jesus rose from the dead three days after not resisting his execution by crucifixion, shows that Christ was "entirely nonviolent".

"On this day of celebration, let us abandon every desire for conflict, domination, and power, and implore the Lord to grant his peace to a world ravaged by wars," Pope Leo urged.