Pope Leo, attacked again by Trump, says world needs message of peace

TRUMP AND VANCE CRITICAL OF POPE

Trump, who attacked Leo as "terrible" on the eve of the pope's tour, doubled down in a social media post late on Tuesday, despite widespread backlash from US Christians across the political spectrum.

Leo arrived on Wednesday in the Cameroon capital Yaounde, where Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute kissed his hand after he descended from the papal plane. The two men then walked down a red carpet lined with Cameroonian clergy in black robes and a brass band dressed in white.

Women wearing fabric featuring Leo's face crowded his car as it drove away from the airport.

Leo, who marks one year as leader of the 1.4-billion-member Church in May, kept a relatively low profile for a pope in his first 10 months but in recent weeks has become an outspoken critic of the US-Israeli war with Iran.

The pope told Reuters on Monday that he planned to keep criticising the war, regardless of Trump's comments. US Vice President JD Vance also said on Tuesday it was important for the pope "to be careful when he talks about matters of theology" when referring to conflict.

The pope did not specifically address their comments on the flight on Wednesday.

He referenced the writings of one of his spiritual influences, St. Augustine of Hippo. He said the saint, who died in the year 430, had a vision "to seek for unity among all peoples and respect for all peoples, in spite of the differences".

In Yaounde, Leo was scheduled to meet President Paul Biya, at 93 the world's oldest ruler, and address national leaders.