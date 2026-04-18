Pope urges Cameroon to reject violence at Mass that draws 120,000 people

DOUALA, Cameroon: Pope Leo called on Cameroonians on Friday (Apr 17) to reject violence and be generous with their neighbours during an event billed as the biggest of his four-nation Africa tour, with roughly 120,000 people flocking to a Mass he led in the port city of Douala.

Amid a heavy security presence, some believers had made their way on Thursday to the city's Japoma Stadium, venue of the Mass, and slept overnight outside on mats to hear Friday's address from the pontiff, who has become outspoken on war and inequality and has drawn the ire of US President Donald Trump.

By Friday morning, streets near the stadium were lined with crowds singing, dancing and holding umbrellas to shield themselves from the heat.

After arriving in Douala, Cameroon's largest city and economic hub, by plane from the capital Yaounde, Leo told the crowd that many in the country are suffering from "material and spiritual poverty" but he urged believers to reject violence as a means to get ahead, regardless of the hardships they face.

"Do not give in to distrust and discouragement," the pope urged, in an appeal made in English during a speech that was otherwise mostly in French.

"Reject every form of abuse or violence, which deceives by promising easy gains but hardens the heart and makes it insensitive."