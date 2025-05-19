Pope Leo XIV meets President Zelenskyy, recalls 'martyred Ukraine'

VATICAN CITY: Pope Leo XIV held his first private audience as Catholic leader on Sunday (May 18) with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, after highlighting the hopes for peace for a "martyred Ukraine".

Zelenskyy attended the inauguration mass on Sunday morning of Pope Leo, the first pope from the United States, where he also shook hands with US Vice President JD Vance.

The politicians were among hundreds of dignitaries and an estimated 200,000 members of the public who attended the ceremony in St Peter's Square, 10 days after Pope Leo became the first US head of the world's 1.4 billion Catholics.

"The martyred Ukraine is waiting for negotiations for a just and lasting peace to finally happen," the 69-year-old pope said in a prayer after the mass.

Zelenskyy lined up to shake hands with Pope Leo afterwards, and then he and his wife joined the pontiff for a private audience.