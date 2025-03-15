Pope marks month in hospital as footballers send messages

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis marked a month in hospital Friday (Mar 14), with football players sending him messages of support for his recovery from pneumonia, including the captain of his favourite team, San Lorenzo.

Francis, 88, has been in Rome's Gemelli hospital since February 14 and has suffered a series of breathing crises, with doctors initially warning his life was at risk.

While the head of the Catholic Church was declared out of imminent danger earlier this week, the Vatican has yet to give an indication as to how long his recovery might take, or when he might return home.

"Dear Pope Francis, from here, from your home, from your club, from your beloved San Lorenzo, we send you a big hug," team captain Iker Muniain said in a video posted Friday.