Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Pope, at military cemetery, tells arms manufacturers: 'Stop!'
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Pope, at military cemetery, tells arms manufacturers: 'Stop!'

Pope, at military cemetery, tells arms manufacturers: 'Stop!'

Pope Francis walks past graves at the French military cemetery to lead a mass to remember victims of war and violence to mark the All Souls' Day in Rome on Nov 2, 2021. (Photo: AFP/Alberto Pizzoli)

02 Nov 2021 08:55PM (Updated: 02 Nov 2021 08:55PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ROME: Pope Francis, in a visit to a military cemetery on the day Catholics remember their dead, on Tuesday (Nov 2) urged arms manufacturers to "stop", because war "swallows up the children of the homeland".

On All Souls Day, Pope Francis said a mass at the French military cemetery in Rome, burial place of about 1,900 French and Moroccan soldiers killed in World War Two.

Pope Francis, who visits a cemetery each year on the day of remembrance, laid white roses and stopped to pray at some of the tombs and mentioned that one read "Unknown, Died for France, 1944".

"Not even a name. But in the heart of God there are all our names. This is the tragedy of war," he said in an improvised sermon.

"But ... do we fight enough so that there are no wars, so that there are no economies of countries that are strengthened by the weapons industry?" he said.

"These tombs are a message of peace. Stop brothers and sisters, stop. Stop, arms manufacturers, stop!" he said, calling those buried at the cemetery among the many "victims of war, which swallows up the children of the homeland".

Related:

Pope Francis has made many calls for disarmament and has said that nuclear weapons should be banned because even their possession for deterrent reasons is "perverse" and indefensible.

When the location of the mass was announced last month, an Italian group protested, saying the choice was an offence to victims of Moroccan soldiers, known as Goumiers, who committed many random murders and raped many Italian women in the countryside between Naples and Rome as allied forces moved up the Italian peninsula.

One such incident was immortalised in the 1960 neo-realist film by Vittorio De Sica Two Women, starring Sophia Loren, which told the story of a woman and her daughter who were both raped by Moroccan soldiers south of Rome.

Source: Reuters/aj

Related Topics

Pope Francis

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us