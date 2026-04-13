Pope says he is 'closer than ever' to Lebanese people

VATICAN CITY: Pope Leo XIV expressed his closeness to the people of Lebanon on Sunday (April 12), saying there was a "moral obligation" to protect them while calling on warring parties to seek peace.

Lebanon was drawn into the Middle East war last month as Israel pursues the Iran-backed Hezbollah group, with Lebanese authorities reporting more than 2,000 people have been killed in Israeli strikes.

"I am closer than ever, in these days of sorrow, fear, and unconquerable hope in God, to the beloved Lebanese people," the pope told the crowd at St Peter's Square following his Regina Coeli prayer.

"The principle of humanity, inscribed in the conscience of every person and recognised in international law, entails the moral obligation to protect the civilian population from the atrocious effects of war," he said.

As he has done in the past, without citing names, the American pope called on the parties involved to seek a peaceful resolution.