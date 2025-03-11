Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Pope still improving, prognosis no longer 'reserved': Vatican
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

World

Pope still improving, prognosis no longer 'reserved': Vatican

Pope still improving, prognosis no longer 'reserved': Vatican

Nuns attend a Rosary prayer for Pope Francis, in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Monday, March 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

11 Mar 2025 03:44AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis, hospitalised for weeks with double pneumonia, continues to improve and the 88-year-old's prognosis is no longer considered uncertain, the Vatican said Monday (Mar 10).

"The clinical conditions of the Holy Father continue to be stable," it said in a statement.

"The improvements recorded in the previous days have been further consolidated, as confirmed by blood tests and clinical objectivity and the good response to pharmacological therapy."

For this reason, they said, doctors had decided to change the prognosis, which had for some time been "reserved" - meaning the outcome was uncertain.

Related:

"However, in view of the complexity of the clinical picture and the (pope's) significant infectious picture presented at his hospitalisation, it will be necessary to continue, for further days, the pharmacological medical therapy in a hospital environment," it said.

Francis was admitted to Rome's Gemelli Hospital on Feb 14 with bronchitis, which later turned into pneumonia in both lungs.

He suffered several respiratory crises but has been gradually improving in recent days.
Source: AFP/fs

Related Topics

Pope Francis
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement