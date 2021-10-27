Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Pope to visit Cyprus and Greece, including Lesbos island, Dec 2-6
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Pope to visit Cyprus and Greece, including Lesbos island, Dec 2-6

Pope to visit Cyprus and Greece, including Lesbos island, Dec 2-6

Pope Francis arrives to attend the meeting for the ecumenical pilgrimage to Rome, at the Paul VI Audience Hall, in the Vatican, on Oct 25, 2021. (Photo: REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane)

27 Oct 2021 02:49AM (Updated: 27 Oct 2021 02:50AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis will visit Cyprus and Greece, including the Greek island of Lesbos to meet migrants, from Dec 2-6, a Vatican source said on Tuesday (Oct 26).

Francis will stay in Cyprus Dec 2-4, his first visit to the ethnically split Mediterranean island, the source said.

Cyprus's internationally recognised government is run by Greek Cypriots, while a breakaway administration in the north is recognised only by Turkey.

The source said Francis would leave Cyprus for Athens on Dec 4. The next day, he makes a day trip to the Greek island of Lesbos, where in 2016 he visited the Moria camp and returned to Rome with a dozen Syrian refugees.

Moria camp was destroyed by a fire last year and replaced with another camp called Mavrovouni.

Francis is due to return to Rome from Athens on Dec 6, the source added.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

Cyprus Greece Pope Francis

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us