Pope visits high Andes, testing cancer recovery

CUZCO, Peru: Pope Leo XIV on Sunday (Nov 15) faced his toughest physical test since undergoing lung cancer surgery, visiting high-altitude Cusco on the final full day of his South America tour.

The 71-year-old pontiff, who had part of a lung removed a month ago, arrived in the ancient Inca capital, more than 3,400 metres above sea level - high enough to leave many a visitor breathless.

Children in brightly woven ponchos and embroidered skirts greeted the pope as he stepped off the plane for the latest stop on an intense 12-day trip through Uruguay, Argentina and Peru.

"To be honest, I thought it might be cancelled," said Valentin Cruz Turpo, aged 29. "But I still had hope, because God is powerful and can do anything."