Portugal says Omicron could cause 80% of new cases by year-end

LISBON: Portugal said on Friday (Dec 17) it estimated infections with the fast-spreading coronavirus variant Omicron were doubling every two days and could account for 80 per cent of all new cases by the end of December.

The current prevalence of Omicron in Portugal was around 20 per cent, health minister Marta Temido told a news conference. That rate would mean many more people had come down with Omicron than the latest official tally of 69 confirmed cases.

"It may be of 50 per cent in the Christmas week and 80 per cent in the last week of the year," the minister added.

The country, which has one of the world's highest rates of vaccination against COVID-19, reported 5,800 new infections on Wednesday in the highest daily jump since early February, when it faced its toughest battle against the virus.

Deaths and hospitalisations, however, remain far below levels seen during that period.

"We still know too little about the variant in question. We know that it is more transmissible than Delta ... the estimated time in which cases double is two days."