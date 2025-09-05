11 foreigners killed in Portugal funicular crash

LISBON: Eleven foreign nationals were among the 16 people killed when one of Lisbon's popular funicular trains crashed this week, the Portuguese authorities announced on Friday (Sep 5).

Three Britons, two South Koreans, two Canadians, one Frenchwoman, one Swiss, one American and one Ukrainian were killed alongside five Portuguese in Wednesday's tragedy, police said.

Contrary to information released the previous day, no German citizens were among the victims, they added, but three were among the injured, including a three-year-old child.

In all, about 20 people were injured, including at least 11 foreigners, the emergency services said.

The Portuguese victims included four members of staff from the same social care institution, whose offices are situated at the top of the steep sideroad serviced by the funicular.

Friends, relatives and work colleagues attended a memorial mass for them on Friday at the Sao Roque church in the city.

Debris from the century-old Gloria funicular that crashed into a building was cleared overnight from Thursday to Friday, restoring a semblance of normality to the street where the disaster took place.

But the Portuguese capital remained in shock.

"I don't know what struck me the most, seeing the car hurtle down the street like a toy, the child (injured in the accident) or the people who ended up dead, some of them before our eyes," Bruno Pereira told public broadcaster RTP.