Portuguese wildfire envelops Madrid skyscrapers in smoke 400km away

MADRID: Smoke from a huge wildfire in central Portugal enveloped skyscrapers known as the "Four Towers" in Madrid 400km away on Tuesday (Aug 16), and residents of the Spanish capital complained of a strong burning smell.

The fire, which has ravaged Portugal's Serra da Estrela national park, started on Aug 6 and had been largely put out as of Sunday, but reignited again on Monday, leading to the evacuation of several villages.

More than 1,100 firefighters backed by 13 waterbombing aircraft were tackling the blaze, which has already torched more than 17,000 hectares.

Civil Protection Commander Andre Fernandes said the fire had several fronts, making it difficult to fight amid windy, dry weather.

NASA Worldview satellite images showed the plume of smoke extending from the west of the Iberian peninsula to its eastern half and beyond Madrid, where emergency services had to explain to worried residents that there was no fire nearby.