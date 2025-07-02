Powell reiterates US Fed will wait for more data before cutting rates

SINTRA: US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday (July 1) reiterated the US central bank's plans to "wait and learn more" about the impact of tariffs on inflation before lowering interest rates, again setting aside President Donald Trump's demands for immediate and deep rate cuts.

"We're simply taking some time," Powell said at a central bank gathering in Portugal a day after Trump sent him a handwritten missive noting how low other central banks had cut rates and suggesting the US needed to move.

"As long as the US economy is in solid shape, we think that the prudent thing to do is to wait and learn more and see what those effects might be."

Yet Powell also declined to rule out a possible rate cut at the Fed's upcoming July 29-30 meeting, prompting investors to slightly boost the possibility of a reduction at that session and shifting focus to a jobs report to be issued on Thursday and new inflation data coming in two weeks, both covering the month of June.

Powell noted that a majority of Fed officials in recent projections do expect to lower the benchmark interest rate later this year, and are closely attuned to whether inflation increases this summer, as policymakers and many economists expect.

"It's going to depend on the data...We are going meeting by meeting," Powell said. "I wouldn't take any meeting off the table or put it directly on the table. It's going to depend on how the data evolve.”

July 9, in addition, is the deadline for the possible imposition of higher global tariffs.