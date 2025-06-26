Powell says Fed needs to manage against risk tariff inflation proves persistent

Republican lawmakers in the House on Tuesday and in the Senate Banking Committee on Wednesday pressed the Fed chair on why he seems reluctant to do so even though recent inflation data has been more moderate than expected.



The tone at times contrasted with Powell's generally congenial relationship with Republican and most Democratic lawmakers during his seven years as chair.

Ohio Republican Senator Bernie Moreno, echoing Trump's frequent criticism of Powell, accused him of shaping monetary policy through "a political lens, because you just don't like tariffs."



"We got elected by millions of voters. You got elected by one person who doesn't want you to be in that job," Moreno said of Powell, who was promoted to Fed chair during Trump's first term.



North Carolina Republican Senator Thom Tillis, however, backed a more cautious approach to the issue, noting that major retailers like Walmart, with sophisticated data tools, were having trouble pinpointing how tariffs will affect prices and demand.



"I'm just telling my colleagues we need to be realistic," Tillis said. Companies "have a lot of experts that probably are suggesting there may be some inflationary risk. We haven't realized it yet but I think we all need to keep our eyes open."



While Powell was completing what was likely his second-to-last set of semiannual appearances on Capitol Hill, Trump said he had narrowed "to within three or four people" who he intends to nominate as a successor for when Powell's term as chair ends in May.



The president's dismay with Powell is rooted in the central bank's refusal to cut interest rates as Trump's tariff plans have, in the view of a broad set of analysts and economists, raised the risk of higher inflation.