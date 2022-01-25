Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan
A view shows the GRES-1 coal-fired thermal power plant outside the town of Ekibastuz, Kazakhstan, Nov 6, 2021. (Photo: REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev)
25 Jan 2022 03:53PM (Updated: 25 Jan 2022 03:53PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ALMATY: The central Asian nations of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan suffered electrical power outages in major cities on Tuesday (Jan 25), according to authorities and residents, after a major power line in Kazakhstan was disconnected.

The grids of the three ex-Soviet republics are interconnected and via Kazakhstan are linked to the Russian power grid which they can use to cover unexpected shortages.

But Kazakhstan's North-South power line, which links densely populated southern Kazakhstan and its two neighbours to major power stations in northern Kazakhstan and the Russian network, was disconnected on Tuesday morning due to "emergency imbalances" in the Central Asian part of the grid, grid operator KEGOC said.

Outages were reported in Kazakhstan's largest city Almaty and several major southern cities close to the Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan borders.

Authorities in Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan said they were restarting power plants after emergency shutdowns and would initially remain disconnected from the Central Asian grid. 

Source: Reuters/fh

Related Topics

Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us