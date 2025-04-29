Power slowly returns after massive blackout hits Spain and Portugal

MADRID: Lights came back on across Madrid late Monday (Apr 28) as Spain's power operator said it was progressively overcoming a massive power outage that plunged the Iberian peninsula into darkness.

More than 35 per cent of Spain's power demand was being met, the country's REE electricity operator. Portugal's operator said it had also made gains in overcoming the outage.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said earlier after an emergency government meeting on the situation, "we have no conclusive information about the reasons for this outage".



He said no hypothesis could be ruled out, warning the public "not to speculate" because of the risk of "misinformation".