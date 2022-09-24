Powerful storm Fiona hits Canada's Nova Scotia

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia: Powerful storm Fiona slammed into eastern Canada on Saturday (Sep 24) with hurricane-force winds, nearly a week after devastating parts of the Caribbean.

The US National Hurricane Center said the centre of the storm, now called Post-Tropical Cyclone Fiona, was crossing eastern Nova Scotia, bringing high winds and heavy rains.

The storm had weakened somewhat as it travelled north. As of 5am (5pm, Singapore time), the storm was about 255km northeast of Halifax, carrying maximum winds of 150kph and barrelling north at around 43kph, the NHC said.

Experts predicted high winds, storm surges and heavy rainfall from Fiona. Although a gradual weakening was forecast during the next couple of days, Fiona was expected to maintain hurricane-force winds until Saturday afternoon, the NHC said.

Formerly designated a hurricane, the storm battered Caribbean islands earlier in the week, killing at least eight people and knocking out power for virtually all of Puerto Rico's 3.3 million people during a sweltering heat wave. Nearly a million people remained without power five days later.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delayed Saturday's departure for Japan, where he was to attend the funeral of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, to receive briefings and support the government's emergency response, Press Secretary Cecely Roy said on Twitter.

A hurricane warning was in effect for much of central Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island, home to more than 150,000 people, and parts of Newfoundland, the Miami-based NHC said.

Canadian Hurricane Centre meteorologist Ian Hubbard said on Friday the effects of Fiona would be felt over a wide area.

"The centre of it is one thing, but the weather that's associated with it in terms of the rain and where all the strong winds are, it's going to be over a much larger area," he said.

"Many, many places away from the centre of the storm are still going to be seriously impacted from this," Hubbard told Reuters.

There will be rough and pounding surf, with waves as high as 10m expected to hit the eastern shore of Nova Scotia Friday night.