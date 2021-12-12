Powerful tornadoes kill more than 80 in five US states

MAYFIELD, United States: Dozens of devastating tornadoes roared through five US states overnight, leaving more than 80 people dead Saturday (Dec 11) in what President Joe Biden said was "one of the largest" storm outbreaks in history.

"It's a tragedy," a shaken Biden said in televised comments.

"And we still don't know how many lives are lost and the full extent of the damage."

As darkness fell Saturday scores of search and rescue officials were helping stunned citizens across the US heartland sift through the rubble of their homes and businesses searching for any more survivors.

More than 70 people are believed to have been killed in Kentucky alone, many of them workers at a candle factory, while at least six died in an Amazon warehouse in Illinois where they were on the night shift processing orders ahead of Christmas.