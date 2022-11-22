Powers meet to pledge urgent support for Moldova as winter nears

PARIS: Moldova warned its people on Monday (Nov 21) to brace for a harsh winter as it was facing an "acute" energy crisis which risked stoking popular unrest with Russia's war in Ukraine threatening its energy supplies and prices surging.

About 50 countries and institutions met in Paris on Monday to pledge aid for the country as fears mount that it could be further destabilised by the conflict in Ukraine.

"This war is endangering the supply of electricity and gas. We are not certain we can find enough ... to heat and light our homes, and even if we do, the prices are unaffordable for our people and economy. This could jeopardise our social peace and security," President Maia Sandu told delegates in a speech.

"I know everyone in Europe pays a very high price for energy but these same prices have a much more ruinous impact on our country and people."

Moldova, sandwiched between Ukraine and Romania, has felt the effects of rising food and energy prices and thousands of refugees arriving in the country of about 2.5 million people, which has taken more Ukrainian refugees per head than any other country.

Although it has strong historical and linguistic ties to neighbouring European Union member Romania, Moldova relies exclusively on Russia's Gazprom for gas imports and is largely depended on Russian energy.

With winter arriving and Moscow slashing natural gas supplies by about 40 per cent, its ability to supply enough electricity to its population is in doubt.

Donor conferences in Berlin and Bucharest earlier this year brought pledges of €659 million (US$674.68 million) and €615 million, respectively. But officials involved in those conferences said the figures included some repeated pledges, project financing and promises to inject money into the economy rather than direct budgetary support.

One diplomatic source attending the conference said there had not been a great deal of new pledges, but speaking to delegates French President Emmanuel Macron said Paris would provide an additional 100 million euros to help Moldova's immediate needs.

"We must not yield to (war) fatigue or the idea this will end quickly," Macron said, vowing to help Moldova face its severe problems.

Germany had pledged about €32.5 million for renewable energy, infrastructure and refugee aid, diplomatic sources said.

"We will not leave Moldova alone in cold or darkness, nor in a looming recession," German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock told reporters.