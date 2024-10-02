Prayers and applause: two sides of Jerusalem react to Iran missiles

JERUSALEM: Depending on where you were in Jerusalem on Tuesday (Oct 1) night, Iran's missile attack on Israel provoked either fervent prayers or cries of joy.

Jewish prayers in an underground car park in west Jerusalem; expressions of joy in Palestinian districts in the Israeli-annexed east of the city.

When the air raid sirens wailed, hundreds of people in the central bus station in the west heeded the military's calls and headed underground to take shelter.

Some of those who gathered in the car park read from religious texts as others stayed glued to their phones.

The dull sound of explosions came from above as Israeli air defences intercepted incoming missiles fired from Iran.