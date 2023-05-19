Drug that can reverse effects of opioid overdoses soon available over the counter in the US

NEW YORK: A drug that reverses the effects of an opioid-related overdose will soon be available for over-the-counter sale in the United States.

The prescription nasal spray Narcan, a naloxone-based drug, is expected to become widely available later this year, but its cost could be a limitation.

Observers said the move also does not address the deeper issues at the root of the opioid crisis in the US, which sees record numbers of drug overdose deaths reported each year.