Trump says no US soldiers needed in Gaza, US would take over after war

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said on Thursday (Feb 6) that Israel would turn the Gaza Strip over to the United States after the fighting ends and that no US soldiers would be needed there.

"The Gaza Strip would be turned over to the United States by Israel at the conclusion of fighting.

"The Palestinians ... would have already been resettled in far safer and more beautiful communities, with new and modern homes, in the region," Trump said in a Truth Social post, building on his controversial comments about Gaza's future this week.

"No soldiers by the US would be needed."

This comes after Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz hailed Trump's announcement that the United States would aim to take control of Gaza, resettle the more than 2 million Palestinians living there and transform the territory into the "Riviera of the Middle East".

Katz had earlier on Thursday ordered the army to prepare a plan to allow the "voluntary departure" of residents from Gaza, Israeli media reported, after Trump drew widespread condemnation.

Displacement of Palestinians is one of the most sensitive and explosive issues in the Middle East. Forced or coerced displacement of a population under military occupation is a war crime, banned under the 1949 Geneva Conventions.

Trump's plan drew rebukes on Wednesday over his plan for Gaza from world powers Russia, China and Germany, which said it would foster "new suffering and new hatred".

Regional heavyweight Saudi Arabia rejected the proposal outright and Jordan's King Abdullah, who will meet Trump at the White House next week, said on Wednesday he rejected any attempts to annex land and displace Palestinians.

In a post on X, Iran's foreign ministry said Trump's plan is part of Israel's attempt to "completely wipe out the Palestinian people".