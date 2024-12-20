'President Musk' makes his presence felt in Washington

WASHINGTON: Elon Musk's role in wrecking a bipartisan Congress deal to avert a US government shutdown has underlined his extraordinary influence over the Republican Party and the incoming administration of Donald Trump.

In addition to his usual title of the world's richest man, Democrats are now describing him as "President Musk".

Musk has been tapped by Trump to run the new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) agency, but the billionaire is throwing his weight around even before the president-elect takes office on Jan 20.

On Wednesday (Dec 18), shortly after 4am, the hyperactive owner of Tesla and SpaceX used his social platform X to attack the budget Bill hammered out by Republicans and Democrats in Congress to keep the federal government operating.

"This Bill should not pass," the 53-year-old Musk wrote in the first of what became a barrage of posts.

"Kill the Bill," he exhorted Republican members of the House of Representatives. "This Bill is criminal."

A number of Republican lawmakers quickly fell in line, with some even engaging in a bit of flattery.

"In five years in Congress, I've been awaiting a fundamental change in the dynamic," Representative Dan Bishop commented on an X post by Musk. "It has arrived."

Other right-wing members of Congress even went so far as to suggest that the South African-born Musk should take over as House speaker.