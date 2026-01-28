'Pride of the entire nation': Israel holds funeral for last Gaza hostage

MEITAR, Israel: Hundreds of tearful mourners packed a stadium in southern Israel on Wednesday (Jan 28) for the funeral of Ran Gvili, the last Gaza hostage whose burial marks the end of a painful national saga triggered by Hamas's 2023 attack.

Israeli forces on Monday brought home the remains of Gvili, who was killed in action and whose body Palestinian militants took into Gaza during their Oct 7 attack, which triggered a devastating two-year war.

A large banner bearing the portrait of Gvili hung in a stadium in the town of Meitar, the 24-year-old police officer's hometown and where he will be laid to rest.

In front of the sombre crowd, which included tearful family members, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog, Gvili's coffin lay draped in an Israeli flag.

"I hoped you would come back on your own two feet, and that gave me strength," said his mother Talik Gvili, who described her son as "the first to leave, last to return."

"For two years and four months, we talked about you constantly, and you became everyone's child," she added.

"Rani, you are with me all the time."

Herzog hailed the return of his remains but said he could only regret not having known Gvili while he was alive.