Prigozhin, Kremlin dismiss US sanctions on Russia's Wagner group

Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin reacted sarcastically on Friday (Jan 27) to new United States sanctions against his Wagner private military group, and the Kremlin said Washington had been smearing Wagner without reason for years.

The US on Thursday designated Wagner, which is fighting on the Russian side in some of the most intense battles of the Ukraine war, as a transnational criminal organisation responsible for widespread human rights abuses.

In a statement via his press service, Prigozhin said: "We conducted an internal check on the subject of the Wagner group's crimes, but found nothing damaging. If anybody has any information about Wagner's crimes, please send it to our press service or publish it in the media, so we can help our American colleagues formulate their position."

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it was not the first time Washington had "demonised" the group.

"This has been going on for many years. As a rule, such statements from Washington are unfounded ... There is no evidence, no confirmation, nothing is presented to the public," he said.