UK govt considers removing ex-prince Andrew from line of succession

Police on Friday conducted a second day of searches at his former home, the 30-bedroom Royal Lodge in Windsor. These are expected to continue through the weekend.



London's Metropolitan police force said it was seeking information from officers "close" to Andrew about "anything" they "saw or heard during that period of service that may be relevant to our ongoing reviews".



It was also separately working with US authorities to "assess" allegations that multiple flights linked to Epstein helped traffic girls and women in and out of London airports.



At least nine British police forces have confirmed they are looking into claims - many related to Andrew - stemming from the latest batch of some three million Epstein files released by the US government last month.



Mountbatten-Windsor - who was marking his 66th birthday when arrested - was nowhere to seen on Friday after 11 hours in police custody.