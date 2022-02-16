Logo
Prince Andrew settles with sex abuse accuser Virginia Giuffre
FILE PHOTO: Britain's Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York, looks on during the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth, who died at the age of 99, in Windsor, Britain, April 17, 2021. Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

16 Feb 2022 12:44AM (Updated: 16 Feb 2022 12:44AM)
NEW YORK : Britain's Prince Andrew has reached a settlement with Virginia Giuffre, a court filing showed on Tuesday (Feb 15), after she accused him in a lawsuit of sexually abusing her more than two decades ago when she was 17.

Giuffre sued the Duke of York last August, alleging he battered her while the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was trafficking her.

In a joint court filing, lawyers for Giuffre and Andrew said the settlement includes an undisclosed sum and that Andrew intends to make a substantial donation to Giuffre's charity in support of victims' rights.

"Prince Andrew has never intended to malign Ms Giuffre's character, and he accepts that she has suffered both as an established victim of abuse and as a result of unfair public attacks," the filing said.

Source: Reuters

