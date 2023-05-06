Prince Harry joins royals at King Charles' coronation, without Meghan

LONDON: Prince Harry, the younger son of King Charles III, attended his father's coronation in Westminster Abbey on Saturday (May 6) although he had to settle for a third-row seat behind other members of the royal family.

It had been unclear until early April whether Harry, who now lives in California, would attend the historic occasion following a falling out with his family.

In his book "Spare", published in January, he criticises his father, his stepmother Queen Camilla, and his brother Prince William.

Harry, 38, was smiling as he arrived at the abbey dressed in a morning suit and with medals on his chest. The prince is an army veteran who served in Afghanistan.

He nodded to members of the congregation as he joined the heads of state, dignitaries and representatives of the arts, military, charities and sport inside the Abbey.

But there was no formal role for him and he sat in the third row behind working members of the royal family, alongside his disgraced uncle Prince Andrew, who was forced to quit royal duties because of his friendship with late US financier Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender.