Beleaguered Prince Harry loses lawsuit against UK tabloid

"SECURITY WOES"

Harry, 41, has also been involved in other legal spats, including over his police protection in Britain following his dramatic departure from frontline royal duties six years ago.



The prince, now living in California, arrived in Britain on Monday for a five-day visit expected to go ahead mostly without his wife and children after the family was refused police protection.



The trip, to mark the one-year countdown to next year's Invictus Games, was meant to be his first family trip back to the UK in four years.



But a source close to the Duke of Sussex told AFP that Harry's wife Meghan, son Archie and daughter Lilibet would not accompany him on the London leg of the trip after the family was refused a security detail.



Arrangements for the rest of the trip were still under consideration, the source said, leaving it unclear whether the whole family would visit but stay outside the capital.



It was also unclear whether the prince would meet his father during the trip.



He is last understood to have met Charles, who is being treated for an undisclosed form of cancer, at the monarch's London residence Clarence House in September 2025.