Prince Harry says he wants to reconcile with family

"MOST IMPORTANT THING IS TO RECONCILE"

"With everything else that's going on in the world, the most important thing is to reconcile," he told GQ.

He said he could understand the fascination with his family's situation as people could relate to it.

"There's sibling disagreements, there's broken relationships between kids and their parents, kids and one parent," he said.

Some people might be inspired by efforts to reconcile and this could help their own relationships.

"And some people don't want it to work out. I want it to work out," he added.

Harry's spokesperson said those latter comments were not meant as a swipe at William or any other family members.

Harry, the Duke of Sussex, went on to tell GQ that while "scars stick around forever", he wanted to encourage everybody to let go of the past.

"For me, there's enough drama in the world and enough drama in people's lives than to continue with issues with family," he said. "It's not worth it."