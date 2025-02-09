Prisoners released in Gaza return to territory transformed by war

KHAN YOUNIS: More than 100 Palestinians freed into Gaza on Saturday (Feb 8) returned to the territory to find it rendered unrecognisable by 15 months of war, while for many the fate of their loved ones was unknown.

"How is my family? Are they still alive?" one prisoner asked, calling out from a bus window as prisoners arrived in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.

"Have there been martyrs in my family?" he shouted again before a voice in the crowd responded.

"They are all ok," came the reply.

In total, 183 Palestinians were released from Israeli prisons on Saturday in exchange for three Israelis held in Gaza in the fifth such swap as part of an ongoing ceasefire in Gaza.

Of those released, 41 returned to the West Bank city of Ramallah, four were released in Israeli-annexed East Jerusalem, seven were deported to Egypt and 131 were sent to Gaza.