'Profound grief' for family of British-Pakistani father and son on Titanic sub

ISLAMABAD: The family of the British-Pakistani father and son who was among the five people who died on the Titanic tourist submersible expressed "profound grief" at their loss on Friday (Jun 23).

Shahzada Dawood, 48, and his son Suleman, 19, are part of the Dawood industrial empire, which has become one of the most profitable in Pakistan.

"It is with profound grief that we announce the passing of Shahzada and Suleman Dawood," said a statement from the Dawood Foundation.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the other passengers on the Titan submersible," it read, signed by Hussain and Kulsum Dawood, Shahzada's parents.

Hussain Dawood is one of Pakistan's richest men, head of the Engro Corporation and chairman of the charity foundation that bears the family name.

All five people on the vessel died after it suffered what the US Coast Guard said was a "catastrophic implosion" in the ocean depths, ending a multinational search-and-rescue operation that began when the tiny craft went missing in the North Atlantic four days ago.

Rear Admiral John Mauger told reporters in Boston on Thursday that analysis showed debris found on the seafloor 500m from the bow of the Titanic was consistent with the implosion of the sub's pressure chamber.



Meanwhile, the family of British businessman Hamish Harding who also died on board the submersible paid tribute to a "passionate explorer".



Harding, 58, was a British aviation tycoon with three Guinness World Records.

A statement from his family and his company Action Aviation said they were "united in grief with the other families who have also lost their loved ones on the Titan submersible".

"He was one of a kind and we adored him," the statement said.

"He was a passionate explorer - whatever the terrain - who lived his life for his family, his business and for the next adventure," the statement said, describing Harding as a "loving husband and a dedicated father to his two sons".

"What he achieved in his lifetime was truly remarkable and if we can take any small consolation from this tragedy, it's that we lost him doing what he loved," the statement added.

Harding founded Action Aviation - a company that buys and sells aircraft with offices in Dubai and London's Stansted airport - with UK media reporting that the UAE-based businessman was a billionaire.

He was previously based in the Indian city of Bengaluru for five years as managing director of a logistics company before establishing Action Aviation in 2004.

He holds the Guinness records for longest duration and distance traversed at full ocean depth by a crewed vessel, and the fastest circumnavigation via both poles by plane.

A year ago, he became a space tourist through Amazon founder Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin company.