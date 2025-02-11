'Project 2025' in out of the cold as Trump takes office

WASHINGTON: During his campaign, Donald Trump shunned Project 2025, a radical governing blueprint that envisioned a humbled federal bureaucracy bending the knee to a nearly omnipotent White House.

Seeing the Heritage Foundation's 922-page brainchild as toxic to his election prospects, the canny campaigner said he didn't even plan to read it, much less endorse it.

Yet Trump's embrace of Project 2025's recommendations since returning to office - and his nomination for cabinet posts of many of its key architects - has alarmed critics and even raised some eyebrows on the right.

FEDERAL WORKFORCE

The Heritage Foundation recommended reclassifying federal workers to make them easier to fire, and stripping protections from civil servants perceived as disloyal. Trump ordered both reforms.

On the law enforcement front, it reinforced Trump's conspiracy theory about a "deep state" working to undermine Republicans as it called for an end to the "weaponisation" of government.

And it demanded that intelligence chiefs undo the "damage" done by investigations into the Trump campaign and its coordination with Russia's attack on the 2016 US election.

Trump, who was indicted in 2023 by four grand juries, signed orders against weaponisation and ordered the FBI to identify agents who had investigated his involvement in the 2021 US Capitol insurrection.

On national disasters Trump has also indicated that he is open to shifting response costs from the federal government to affected states - another Project 2025 idea.

The Heritage Foundation was also an early proponent of Trump's hiring freeze for career officials.