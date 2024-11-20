Prosecutors oppose dismissing Trump's hush money case

It was the first time a US president - former or sitting - had been convicted of or charged with a criminal offence.



The prosecutors had asked for more time to consider next steps in the case, citing the need to balance the "competing interests" between having the criminal case go forward and protecting the office of the president.



Trump pleaded not guilty in the case, which he has long portrayed as a politically motivated attempt by Bragg, a Democrat, to interfere with his campaign.



His defence lawyers urged Merchan to dismiss the case, arguing that having it loom over him while he was president would cause what they called "unconstitutional impediments" to his ability to govern.



Trump's lawyers also argued his conviction should be vacated and the charges dismissed because of the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling in July that presidents cannot be prosecuted over their official acts, and that evidence of their official acts cannot be used in trials over personal behavior.