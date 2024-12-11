Prosecutors suggest sparing Trump prison sentence in hush money case

NEW YORK: (Dec 9)Prosecutors have suggested to a New York judge the possibility of sparing Donald Trump any prison time for his conviction on charges involving hush money paid to a porn star in light of his US presidential election victory, but opposed dismissing the case.



In a court filing made public on Tuesday, prosecutors with Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office urged Justice Juan Merchan to deny Trump's request to throw out the case so it does not hang over him and impede his ability to govern once he takes office on Jan. 20.



Noting that many of Trump's concerns involve the possibility that he could be incarcerated, prosecutors noted that there is no requirement that Merchan sentence him to prison - and said the judge could conclude that presidential immunity from prosecution would require a non-incarceration sentence.



"Such a constitutional limitation on the range of available sentences would further diminish any impact on the defendant's presidential decision-making without going so far as to discard the indictment and jury verdict altogether," prosecutors wrote.



Merchan has not said when he will rule on Trump's bid for dismissal.