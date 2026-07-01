Thousands march to demand illegal migrants leave South Africa

DURBAN, South Africa: Thousands of people marched Tuesday (Jun 30) in cities across South Africa to demand the departure of undocumented foreign nationals after a weeks-long campaign that has sent thousands fleeing and claimed four lives.



Police were out in force for the nationwide protests which capped a campaign of demonstrations led by citizen-led vigilante groups that set an unofficial June 30 deadline for foreigners without papers to leave.



There were isolated reports of looting, stone-throwing and confrontation, including near Johannesburg where security forces escorted a handful of foreign nationals away from a mob brandishing large sticks.



Crowds of demonstrators moved through the centre of the city, South Africa's financial capital, where most shops were shuttered, workers stayed home, and transport hubs were quiet.



They waved flags and placards, watched by police in bulletproof jackets and riot helmets.



In the southeastern city of Durban, the Zulu heartland, protesters turned out in traditional warrior attire, carrying spears, whips and shields and some draped in leopard skins.



Demonstrator Brightness Gumbi, 48, said she was frustrated at not being able to afford to rent a premises for her business while foreign nationals were able to run shops.



"The illegal foreigners manage to pay it because they sell drugs to our people," she told AFP. "I hope through these demonstrations our president will hear our cries and enforce stricter laws."



In tourist magnet Cape Town, only about 100 people joined a march through the city centre, passing a counterprotest against Afrophobia and xenophobia.