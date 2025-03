Protesters hit Istanbul streets again over Erdogan rival's arrest

ISTANBUL: Vast crowds of students surged onto Istanbul's streets Monday in the latest protest over the arrest and jailing of Istanbul's opposition mayor that has sparked Türkiye's worst unrest in years.The demonstrations began after Ekrem Imamoglu's Mar 19 arrest and have since spread to more than 55 of Türkiye's 81 provinces, sparking clashes with riot police and drawing international condemnation.Police have arrested more than 1,100 people, the interior minister said, among them 10 journalists, including an AFP photographer. Imamoglu, 53, of the opposition CHP party, is widely seen as the only politician capable of defeating Türkiye's longtime leader Erdogan at the ballot box.In just four days he went from being the mayor of Istanbul - a post that launched Erdogan's political rise decades earlier - to being arrested, interrogated, jailed and stripped of the mayorship as a result of a graft and terror probe.On Monday, students in both Istanbul and the capital Ankara began gathering in the early afternoon after announcing they were boycotting lectures at the main universities in both cities.In Istanbul, as crowds of chanting, flag-waving students headed through the streets to Besiktas, a port on the Bosphorus, residents applauded and banged saucepans in a show of support, AFP correspondents said.