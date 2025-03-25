Protesters hit Istanbul streets again over Erdogan rival's arrest

The demonstrations began after Ekrem Imamoglu's Mar 19 arrest and have since spread to more than 55 of Türkiye's 81 provinces, sparking clashes with riot police and drawing international condemnation.
Police have arrested more than 1,100 people, the interior minister said, among them 10 journalists, including an AFP photographer.
Imamoglu, 53, of the opposition CHP party, is widely seen as the only politician capable of defeating Türkiye's longtime leader Erdogan at the ballot box.
In just four days he went from being the mayor of Istanbul - a post that launched Erdogan's political rise decades earlier - to being arrested, interrogated, jailed and stripped of the mayorship as a result of a graft and terror probe.
On Monday, students in both Istanbul and the capital Ankara began gathering in the early afternoon after announcing they were boycotting lectures at the main universities in both cities.
In Istanbul, as crowds of chanting, flag-waving students headed through the streets to Besiktas, a port on the Bosphorus, residents applauded and banged saucepans in a show of support, AFP correspondents said.
"YOUR PALACES, OUR STREETS"
After rallying by the port, the students began marching along the coast towards the historic peninsula to join the nightly protest outside City Hall, an AFP correspondent said.
"This is not a meeting, this is an act of defiance against fascism!" CHP leader Ozgur Ozel told the vast crowd, which held up a sea of banners including one aimed at Erdogan that read "Palaces are yours, the streets are ours."
After meeting his cabinet on Monday, Erdogan once again accused the opposition of provoking the protests.
"Stop playing with the nation's nerves," he said, while also insisting that everything was under control with the Turkish economy, saying the government had "successfully managed the last market fluctuation".
The move against Imamoglu has badly hurt the lira and caused chaos on Turkey's financial markets.
On Sunday, Imamoglu was overwhelmingly chosen as the CHP's candidate for a 2028 presidential run, with observers saying it was the looming primary that triggered the move against him.
His jailing drew sharp condemnation from Germany, which called it "totally unacceptable", while neighbouring Greece said moves to undermine civil liberties "cannot be tolerated".
And the European Union warned Ankara it needed to demonstrate "a clear commitment to democratic norms". Overnight, France's foreign ministry said Imamoglu's arrest was a "serious attack on democracy".
"STOP TARGETING JOURNALISTS"
Before dawn on Monday, police detained 10 Turkish journalists at their homes, including an AFP photographer, "for covering the protests", the MLSA rights group said.
The move was condemned by the Journalists' Union of Turkey, the Turkish Journalists Association and several other associations.
"Stop targeting journalists!" they said in a joint statement, saying many journalists had been subjected to police violence, tear gas and plastic bullets while reporting.
Reporters Without Borders (RSF) demanded "the release of the journalists arrested", said the group's Turkey representative, Erol Onderoglu.
The arrests were also denounced by Imamoglu's wife.
"What is being done to members of the press and journalists is a matter of freedom. None of us can remain silent about this," Dilek Kaya Imamoglu posted on X.
Imamoglu, who has denounced the judicial moves against him as a political "execution without trial", sent a defiant message from jail via his lawyers.
"I wear a white shirt that you cannot stain. I have a strong arm that you cannot twist. I won't budge an inch. I will win this war," he said.