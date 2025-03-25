Protesters hit Istanbul streets again over Erdogan rival's arrest

"STOP TARGETING JOURNALISTS"

Before dawn on Monday, police detained 10 Turkish journalists at their homes, including an AFP photographer, "for covering the protests", the MLSA rights group said.



The move was condemned by the Journalists' Union of Turkey, the Turkish Journalists Association and several other associations.



"Stop targeting journalists!" they said in a joint statement, saying many journalists had been subjected to police violence, tear gas and plastic bullets while reporting.



Reporters Without Borders (RSF) demanded "the release of the journalists arrested", said the group's Turkey representative, Erol Onderoglu.



The arrests were also denounced by Imamoglu's wife.



"What is being done to members of the press and journalists is a matter of freedom. None of us can remain silent about this," Dilek Kaya Imamoglu posted on X.



Imamoglu, who has denounced the judicial moves against him as a political "execution without trial", sent a defiant message from jail via his lawyers.



"I wear a white shirt that you cannot stain. I have a strong arm that you cannot twist. I won't budge an inch. I will win this war," he said.