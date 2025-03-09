Protesters rally on International Women's Day, fearing far right

PARIS: Protesters took to the streets across the world Saturday (Mar 8) to mark International Women's Day, demanding equal pay, political representation and an end to gender-based violence while voicing fears of rising repression.

In eastern Ukraine, scores of demonstrators held a minute's silence to honour women killed defending the country from Russia's invasion. Many carried banners bearing the faces of the deceased.

"Women are half of our society and we need to talk about what they do, what they are like, how they protect and what they do to make our country free and independent," activist Iryna Lysykova told AFP in Kharkiv.

Many of the women marking on the streets in European capitals including Paris, Berlin and Madrid said they feared the growing strength of reactionary political forces, including a resurgent far right.

"It is coming now and we're taking backwards steps," said Dori Martinez Monroy, 63, in the Spanish capital. "We have to reclaim what has already been won, because women are the first to be targeted".