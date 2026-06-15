Protesters set Tesla ablaze, smash UN office's windows in Geneva anti-G7 march

GENEVA: Protesters set fire to a Tesla and smashed the windows of a bank in Geneva on Sunday (Jun 14) as they vented their anger at a Group of Seven summit about to take place just across the border in France.

The march was otherwise largely peaceful, with up to 7,000 people attending, according to police, who said they confiscated some knives and pyrotechnic devices.

Demonstrators said they came to protest against the G7 as a symbol of concentrated political and economic power. Last week Tesla owner Elon Musk, who has worked as an advisor to US President Donald Trump, became the world's first trillionaire, reigniting concerns about inequality.

"To me, it's a meeting of the rich that shows once again how the rich can become even richer while the poor are left behind," said protestor Pippa Saugy.

The Jun ​15–17 G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains, on the shore of Lake Geneva, will bring together the leaders of France, Britain, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States, alongside the ‌European Union.