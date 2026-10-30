Protests spread across Europe as cost-of-living pressures fuel public anger

PARIS/BRUSSELS: From France to Spain and Italy, protesters have been taking to the streets across Europe as public frustration over the rising cost of living, housing and public services boils over.

The protests are putting governments under growing pressure, raising the political stakes ahead of elections in several European countries.

In France, protests that began over education reforms have escalated into a nationwide movement challenging President Emmanuel Macron’s government, despite efforts to ease public anger.

High-school pupils and university students frustrated with the education system initially spearheaded the demonstrations.