'Ukraine will prevail' protests held in Sydney, Tokyo

SYDNEY/TOKYO: Several hundred people marched in heavy rain in Sydney on Saturday (Feb 26) chanting "Ukraine will prevail" and demanding more action against Moscow, while protesters in Tokyo called for Russia to be expelled from the United Nations Security Council.

The fresh protests came as Russian and Ukrainian forces clashed in fighting for Ukraine's capital and after Russia vetoed a draft UN Security Council resolution that would have deplored the Kremlin invasion of Ukraine.

From Tokyo through Warsaw and London to New York, thousands have protested in recent days against the invasion, Europe's biggest security crisis in decades.

Draped in Ukraine's blue and yellow flag and waving the country's national banner, Sydney protesters also carried signs condemning Russian President Vladimir Putin's attempts to topple the Ukrainian government.

Some speakers demanded that the government of Prime Minister Scott Morrison expand sanctions against Moscow and ban Russian citizens from visiting Australia, while others called for NATO to step into the conflict.

"I want more economic sanctions on Russia, I want military help for Ukraine," said Katarina, a protester who gave only her first name. "I want more action, more concrete action and less words. It's too late for diplomacy right now."

Another protester, Mogdan, called on the Australian government to lead other countries in attempts to stop Putin.

"It's World War Three, it's a war not only on Ukraine, it's a war on everyone," the protester said.