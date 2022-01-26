Protests, citizenship festivities to mark contentious Australia Day holiday

MELBOURNE: Rallies against the mistreatment of indigenous people were expected across Australia on Wednesday (Jan 26) as citizenship ceremonies took place to mark the country's national day intended to celebrate the birth of the modern Australia.

The Jan 26 public holiday marks the date the British fleet sailed into Sydney Harbour in 1788 to start a penal colony, viewing the land as unoccupied despite encountering settlements.

But for many indigenous Australians, who trace their lineage on the continent back 50,000 years, it is "Invasion Day".

Speaking at the national flag-raising and citizenship ceremony in Australia's capital, Canberra, Prime Minister Scott Morrison honoured the traditional custodians of the country.

"We recognise indigenous peoples right across our land from the Torres Strait Islander people in the north, to the people in Tasmania, to the people across the Nullarbor in Perth and the Larrakia people in the Top End," Morrison said.

"Like the country itself, Australia's Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples are diverse, they're unique and they connect us through time."